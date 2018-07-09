THE ORIGINALS new episode, Wednesday 7/11 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Red flags posted for area beaches because of Tropical Storm Chris

The Originals -- "There in the Disappearing Light" -- Image Number: OR510B_0200b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Danielle Rose Russell as Hope and Joseph Morgan as Klaus -- Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

“There in the Disappearing Light”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

 

COLLATERAL DAMAGE — Klaus (Joseph Morgan) helps Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) cope with her pain in an unconventional way.  A figure from Elijah’s (Daniel Gillies) past comes back seeking help.  Elsewhere, Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) takes on the nightwalkers, while Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) deals with the fallout of a fateful decision.  Daniel Gillies directed the episode written by Eva McKenna & Jeffrey Lieber (#510). Original airdate 7/11/2018.