Sailor assigned to USS Jason Dunham dies during small boat operations in Red Sea

AQABA, Jordan – A Sailor from the Norfolk-based USS Jason Dunham died while conducting small boat operations Sunday, according to the U.S. Navy.

The sailor has not been identified but the Navy said he was assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) and died from injuries sustained while conducting the small boat operations in the Red Sea.

The Navy said the Norfolk-based Sailor was evacuated to a hospital in Aqaba, Jordan, and was pronounced dead at 12:45 p.m., local time.

The Navy is investigating the circumstances of the death, but do not believe there is any indication of foul play. In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the identity of the Sailor will be released 24 hours following notification of family members.

“These losses are a solemn reminder that our business is inherently dangerous — but through training and pertinent planning, we always try to mitigate the risks to our personnel who are our most valuable asset,” U.S. Central Command Army Colonel Rob Manning, director of defense press operations, said.

Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points, according to the Navy.