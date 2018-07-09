Red flags posted for area beaches because of Tropical Storm Chris

HAMPTON ROADS/ OUTER BANKS – Red flags are being posted at a variety of beaches in our area because of Tropical Storm Chris, which is lingering off the coast of North Carolina.
While Chris is not expected to make landfall in our area, it is causing weather and water conditions that have made it necessary to call for red flag alerts.
Below are the beaches and cities that have put out alerts for Monday.
Red Flag alerts:
- Red flags are posted on the beaches in Corolla today due to dangerous currents.
- Red flags flying today at all Oceanfront (Resort, North End and Croatan) and Sandbridge beaches today due to rough surf and high winds. High risk of rip currents. Check with lifeguards before going in water.
- The Town of Nags Head’s Fire and Rescue Department is posting “No Swimming” red flags on Nags Head’s beach due to choppy conditions, large swell, and the high threat of rip currents.