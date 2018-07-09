One injured during early morning shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4400 block of Jefferson Ave Monday morning.

Dispatch received the call around 2:00 a.m. for a 27-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg area.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to officials, a group of people had been fighting when a gun was fired, striking the 27-year-old.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Newport News Police Department.