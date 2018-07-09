One dead after two-motorcycle crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – One person has died after a crash involving two motorcycles in the 300 block of Big Bethel Road Monday evening.

The call came in at 6:22 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find both motorcycles that were involved in the crash. Two men were suffering from injuries in the same area; witnesses identified them as being the drivers of the motorcycles.

Crews with Hampton Fire and Rescue took one of the drivers to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say both drivers were speeding southbound on Big Bethel Road when they lost control of their motorcycles and ran off the road. The drivers were thrown from the motorcycles before the vehicles came to a stop several yards from the site of the crash.

Authorities will release the identity of the victim once next-of-kin is notified.

Southbound traffic on Big Bethel Road will stay closed while the Hampton Police Division’s Reconstruction Team investigates. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

