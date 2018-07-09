Newport News man arrested for shooting involving child, teen victims

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News have arrested 19-year-old Decarlos Douglas for a shooting that left a 10 and 16-year-old shot.

Officials say that Douglas allegedly shot the two victims on July 6 around 8 p.m.

The 10-year-old was struck in the head when a stray bullet entered the house he was inside in the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue.

Police was told the child was struck by the bullet after a four-door vehicle pulled up near the home and fired multiple shots at two people walking in the area. The gunshot wound to the child was nonlife-threatening.

After being called to the scene of the shooting of the 10-year-old, police responded to a call of a 16-year-old suffering from a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to his left hand.

Police say that he was one of the two that was originally fired at outside the home the 10-year-old was inside. They found this victim in the 600 block of Ridley Circle.

The 10-year-old was not an intended target police believe.

Douglas has been charged with the following: Two counts of malicious wounding, one count of occupied building maliciously shoot/throw and two counts of firearm use in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond.

Related link:

Child, teen injured in Newport News double shooting