MASTERS OF ILLUSION back to back episodes, Friday 7/13 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Fastest Illusion in the World…and More!”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

 

METAMORPHOSIS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Titou, Greg Frewin, Spidey, Billy Kidd, Jibrizy, Chris Randall, George Iglesias and Murray SawChuck (#503).  Original airdate 7/13/2018.

Masters of Illusion — “It’s All In The Cards” — Image MOI501_0002 — Pictured: Host, Dean Cain — Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

“It’s All in the Cards”— (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

CHALLENGING PERCEPTION — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Rick Smith Jr., Ed Alonzo, Samantha Bell, Joel Meyers, Keelan & Keyser, Shoot Ogawa and Andy Gladwin (#501).  Original airdate 6/29/2018.

 