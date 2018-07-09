How lifeguards train to keep us safe on local beaches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The ocean can be a dangerous place for anyone stepping off the sand and into waves.

Tides, drop offs and rip currents overpower even the most experienced swimmers,

but as News 3’s Rachael Cardin learned firsthand, there is an extra set of eyes watching you and your children to prevent tragedy at the beach.

Every year people of all ages drown at the beach, even if you are Michael Phelps you can still get caught in a rip current

This makes the job of the lifeguard team crucial—as they watch from their stand for anyone in trouble

There are 80 lifeguards in Sandbridge alone, patrolling and scanning five miles of beach and ocean.

“You just gotta be out there you gotta be proactive you gotta be constantly on patrol and on the stand you have to be standing and not sitting and that`s what set us apart from everyone,” one lifeguard said.

Since Virginia Beach AMS started staffing these beaches with guards back in 2010, there has not been a single drowning here during the regular season, as each guard performs dozens of rescues a year.

The job its self is not for the weak – watch News 3 at 5 Monday night to learn more about how this team trains to keep you and your family safe.