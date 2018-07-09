Hampton Roads cities ranked in report about best & worst run U.S. cities

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A recent report from Wallet Hub ranked multiple cities in the Hampton Roads on its list of 2018’s Best & Worst Run Cities in America.

Wallet Hub said that they compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best. They did this by constructing a “Quality of Services” score made up of 35 metrics grouped into six service categories, which we then measured against the city’s per-capita budget. Read on for our findings, expert insight and a full description of our methodology.

Three cities in Hampton Roads made the list with Virginia Beach ranked 20th, Chesapeake 29th and Norfolk ranked 86th.

Richmond also made the list and was ranked 120.

Nampa, Indiana, ranked 1st on the list and Washington, D.C., rounded out the top 150.

While the big ranking was for the best and worst run cities, the report also broke down other factors, which helped Wallet Hub create the report.

For the lowest crime rate statistic, Virginia Beach ranked fifth. The city also ranked fourth among the cities studied for lowest percentage of the population in poverty.

Chesapeake was also listed in a specified category as being a top city, ranking number one in highest median annual household income (cost of living adjusted).