Four displaced after attic fire at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. – Four people have been displaced after an attic fire at a home in the 200 block of Charlotte Avenue Monday evening.

The call came in at 5:44 p.m. Crews with Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene to find light smoke coming from the roof of the single-story home.

The small fire was contained to the attic and was declared under control at 6:04 p.m.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

