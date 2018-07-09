× First Warning Forecast: Warming Temps & TS Chris

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are still nice and cool today with highs in the low 80s this afternoon which is about 7 degrees below our normal high this time of year. Most of us will see mostly sunny skies today. Clouds and rain from Tropical Storm Chris will try to push in along the NC coast. Our biggest rain chance today will be south of Manteo. It will still be windy today with NE winds at 10 to 20 mph along the coast (lighter inland). Our biggest impacts from Chris will be rough surf and a high risk for rip currents with some tidal flooding during high tide times.

Chris will continue to linger off of the NC coast on Tuesday. Most of us will see sunshine again tomorrow with clouds and a few showers along the Outer Banks. Highs will warm into the upper 80s tomorrow with humidity building back in.

A cold front is set to move in on Wednesday. It will increase our chances for showers and storms but will also push Chris off of and up the East Coast. As Chris exits, wave action and rip currents will relax. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for the second half of the work week and rain chances will start to build back in.

Wednesday night we will see a 30% chance of some pop up storms as the front moves through. Thursday we will see a 20% chance of some showers and then will dry out in time for Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 9th

1977 Tornado: Goochland Co

2008 EF1 Tornado Petersburg

Tropical Update

At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Chris was located just off the North Carolina Coast. Chris has been nearly stationary the past several hours, and little motion is

expected during the next day or so. A northeastward motion is forecast to begin late Tuesday, and Chris is forecast to accelerate northeastward on Wednesday and Thursday. Sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts.However, strengthening is expected to begin by tonight and continue for the next couple of days, and Chris is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday.

An area of showers and thunderstorms associated with the remnants of Beryl is producing locally heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds over the northeastern Caribbean Sea, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The disturbance is expected to move quickly west-northwestward for the next day or so, passing over Hispaniola tonight and emerging over the Atlantic waters near the southeastern Bahamas on Tuesday. Unfavorable upper-level winds and interaction with land should prevent redevelopment during the next day or so, but environmental conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for regeneration of a tropical cyclone on Wednesday or Thursday when the system is forecast to turn northward near the Bahamas and the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

