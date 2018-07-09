Celebration held for 100th birthday of Newport News’ Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Many in the City of Newport News gathered on Saturday to celebrate the 100th year of the Hilton Village.

The free event was full of activities for the community and involved an official ceremony, along with a party after that went from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

From music to food it was a day that symbolized the tradition and history of the area and Newport News.

Events held for those in attendance included yoga, walking tours and an iron chef competition.

Vendors also sold merchandise at the event on 225 River Road.