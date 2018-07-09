HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We speak with cast members Candace and Jeremiah to discuss what we can expect from season two or the reality show Floribama Shore, aside from hot bodies, beaches, and hook-ups.
Cast members dish on Season 2 of Floribama Shore on Coast Live
