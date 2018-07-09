Build-A-Bear offering ‘pay your age day’ Thursday

For one day only, Build-A-Bear Workshop will be offering a ‘pay your age day.’

The unique promotion will be held at every Build-A-Bear location on Thursday, July 12. All store guests will be able to purchase their new friend for the exact cost of their age. The younger the guest, the cheaper the bear!

No bear will be off limits, as Build-A-Bear’s entire collection can be purchased for the price of one’s age. It’s the retailer’s biggest sale to date, according the company’s official website.

The store’s bears usually sell for around $25 each.

Parents or guardians who wish to capitalize on this offer for their children must first enroll in Build-A-Bear’s Bonus Club rewards program. Participants are encouraged to sign up prior to arriving on Thursday, in order to save time at the register.

The furry gifts come with a minimum sale price of $1 and maximum value of $29. Unfortunately for online consumers, this offering is only available in-store.

The one-day sale applies at all of Build-A-Bear locations across the U.S., Canada and U.K.