“The Book of Revelations” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

TRAINING DAY – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) works with Anissa (Nafessa Willaims) to help find information to clear Black Lightning’s name. Lynn (Christine Adams) goes to Gambi (James Remar), hoping to find answers. Meanwhile, Jennifer (china Anne McClain) is taken by surprise. Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. The episode was written by Jan Nash and directed by Tanya Hamilton (#108). Original airdate 3/13/2018.