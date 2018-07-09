Backyard dangers: Trampolines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All this week, we are warning you about backyard dangers.

When used properly, trampolines provide exercise and entertainment, but they can also be extremely dangerous.

Trampolines send nearly 100,000 people to the emergency room every year, according to FOX 8.

Doctors warn trampolines can be dangerous for kids of any age but say you shouldn't put any child under the age of 6 years old on a trampoline.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says the reason is toddlers bones are not strong enough to withstand the pressure of repetitive jumping.

Especially when that force is increased with other kids on the trampoline jumping at the same time.

“Often times you will get a large kid on a trampoline with a small kid. You can imagine the large kid if she or he is going up while the small kid is coming down the force of that trampoline, the force of the mesh against their legs is 3 or 4 more time force than what they would normally see if they jumped off a 6 ft scaffolding,” Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kerwyn Jones said.

If you choose to let your kids jump on a trampoline doctors recommend taking extra measures like covering all springs with padding and adding a net around the trampoline.

The AAP released a statement saying current data does not appear to demonstrate that netting or data decreases the risk for injury.