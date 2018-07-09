After career year, Norfolk State’s O’Quinn signs with NBA’s Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (IndianaPacers.com) – The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed free agent forward/center Kyle O’Quinn, a former Norfolk State standout, to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not released.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports the contract is a one-year deal worth $4.5 million.

O’Quinn set new career highs during the 2017-18 season as he averaged 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game for the New York Knicks. He spent the last three seasons with New York and averaged 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over 221 games. O’Quinn was originally selected with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, and has averaged 5.8 points and 4.9 rebounds over six NBA seasons with New York and Orlando.

“We talk about our culture here and Kyle fits it perfectly,” said Pacers’ President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “Not only is he a good, solid player, he’s an outstanding person who will help us on the floor and in the locker room. When I met with him last week I was very impressed with his professionalism and thrilled with his desire to be a part of what we are building here.”