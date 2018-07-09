× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: TS Chris lingers off of the NC coast

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Watching Tropical Storm Chris and tracking a warm up… Expect a very nice and refreshing start to the work week. Temperatures will range from the 50s inland to the low 70s along the NC coast. Highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Most of us will see mostly sunny skies today. Clouds and rain from Tropical Storm Chris will try to push in along the NC coast. Our biggest rain chance today will be south of Oregon Inlet. It will still be windy today with NE winds at 10 to 20 mph along the coast (lighter inland). Our biggest impacts from Chris will be rough surf and a high risk for rip currents.

Chris will continue to linger off of the NC coast on Tuesday. Most of us will see sunshine again tomorrow with clouds and a few showers along the Outer Banks. Highs will warm into the upper 80s tomorrow with humidity building.

A cold front is set to move in on Wednesday. It will increase our chances for showers and storms but will also push Chris off of and up the East Coast. As Chris exits, wave action and rip currents will relax. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for the second half of the work week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 9th

1977 Tornado: Goochland Co

2008 EF1 Tornado Petersburg

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Chris is gaining strength as it lingers off of the Carolina coast. Chris is centered about 200 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and moving south at 1 mph. Chris is expected to remain nearly stationary during the next day or so. A NE motion is forecast to begin late Tuesday, and Chris is forecast to accelerate NE on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Chris is forecast to become a hurricane late today or tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

5:00 AM EDT Mon Jul 9

Location: 32.4°N 74.6°W

Moving: S at 1 mph

Min pressure: 999 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

The remnants of Beryl are moving WNW into the northeastern Caribbean Sea. On the forecast track, the remnants of Beryl will move across the northeastern Caribbean Sea to the south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Monday.

