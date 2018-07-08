Tropical Storm Chris expected to become a hurricane on Monday

Tropical Storm Chris is forecast to strengthen and remain well offshore the U.S. coast. Chris is drifting toward the east-southeast near 2 mph and is 195 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras North Carolina. The cyclone has barely moved today, and no significant motion is expected during the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph, with higher gusts.

Chris is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday and additional strengthening is expected into Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

11:00 PM EDT Sun Jul 8

Location: 32.5°N 74.5°W

Moving: ESE at 2 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph