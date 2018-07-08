Mark Reynolds’ historic 10-RBI night is latest episode in recent hot hitting

WAHSINGTON, D.C. – Talk about a Reynolds-ssance. 12-year veteran Mark Reynolds came into a Saturday night contest against the Miami Marlins with just 14 RBIs all season.

By the end of an 18-4 win, Reynolds had pushed his season total to 24, with a historic 10-RBI game.

Following up on his walk-off home run the night before, the First Colonial High product went 5-for-5, with two home runs.

Reynolds is just the 15th player in league history to hit 10 RBIs in one game.

Reynolds’ previous career-high for RBIs in a game was just five. “These things don’t happen often,” Reynolds told MLB.com. “I’ve been playing a long time and I’ve only had five [RBIs in a game]. You got a little luck involved. Sometimes you just take good swings the night before and you feel confident going into the next day, and that’s what happened.”

Hit a walk-off HR.

Hit a 2-run HR.

Hit an RBI 2B.

Hit a 2-run 1B.

Hit a 3-run HR.

Hit a 2-run 1B. Mark Reynolds had a pretty solid 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/Jf9YAcSWEe — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 8, 2018

Reynolds was signed to the Nationals on a minor-league contract on April 12th. He has split time with Matt Adams at first base while Ryan Zimmerman rehabs an oblique injury.

Since debuting for the Nationals, Reynolds is batting .292 with 10 home runs.