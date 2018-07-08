× First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and gusty winds

Happy Sunday!

We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be another fairly comfortable day with dewpoints in the 60s. Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph out of the northeast. Mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the mid 60s.

A bit warmer to start the work week. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s under sunny skies and low rain chances. Another warmup on Tuesday with highs near 90. Conditions still look mostly dry.

Rain and storm chances will increase by midweek.

We continue to keep our eye on Tropical Storm Chris. An area of high pressure will steer Chris away from the Carolina coast. We will then have a cold front that will move through that will push the storm out to sea. Minus some rough surf, we aren’t expecting any major impacts.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Chris

The center of Tropical Storm Chris was located about 150 miles south of Cape Hatteras North Carolina. Chris is forecast to meander off the coast of the Carolinas for the next several days. An acceleration toward the northeast is expected to begin on Tuesday. Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that

the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph, with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Chris is expected to become a hurricane by mid-week. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

Tropical Storm Beryl

Beryl is moving toward the west-northwest near 23 mph, and this motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl or its remnants will approach the Lesser Antilles today, cross the island chain tonight, and move near or south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph, with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is anticipated during the next 36 hours, and Beryl is forecast to degenerate into a trough of low pressure as it moves across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea by Monday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

