First Warning Forecast: Breezy and sunny, highs in the low 80s

Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 60s overnight under mostly clear skies.

High pressure will continue to keep us dry through Tuesday. It will also help to keep Tropical Storm Chris away from the coast of North Carolina. The storm is about 180 miles south southeast of Cape Hatteras North Carolina. It is currently stationary, and isn’t expected to move a whole lot during the next few days. The main concerns from this tropical storm is rough surf. Swells are expect to increase and affect portions of the North Carolina and Virginia coasts into next week. The swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. The red flags will be flying at area beaches. We aren’t expecting any direct impacts from Chris because the system will stay well offshore. We could also see some elevated water levels along the coast. Highs on Monday in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs near 90. It will start to turn a bit more humid as well.

We are tracking a cold front that will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday. This frontal system will help to push Tropical Storm Chris out to sea and we should see coastal conditions improve. We shouldn’t see too much rain from the system. Just keeping a slight chance especially for the OBX, but there is a lot of dry air in place.

A chance of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday with the cold front. Still not looking too impressive, so keeping a slight 30 percent chance. Temperatures will trend a bit below our normal high of 88 on Thursday and Friday.

A slight chance for an isolated shower or storm Friday through Sunday. Again, not looking too impressive. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Chris

Tropical Storm Chris is forecast to strengthen and remain well offshore the U.S. coast. Chris is drifting toward the east-southeast near 2 mph and is 195 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras North Carolina. The cyclone has barely moved today, and no significant motion is expected during the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph, with higher gusts. Chris is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday and additional strengthening is expected into Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

11:00 PM EDT Sun Jul 8

Location: 32.5°N 74.5°W

Moving: ESE at 2 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

Remnants of Beryl

The remnants are moving west-northwestward near 26 mph, and this general motion should continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the remnants of Beryl will move across the northeastern Caribbean Sea to the south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph, with higher gusts. Environmental conditions are expected to become somewhat conducive for regeneration of a tropical cyclone in a few days when the remnants of Beryl are forecast to move across the Bahamas and the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days:Low (30%)

11:00 PM AST Sun Jul 8

Location: 15.8°N 62.4°W

Moving: WNW at 26 mph

Min pressure: 1010 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

