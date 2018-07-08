Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ Virginia shooting suspects

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are looking for three ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted in connection to a shooting in north Stafford County Thursday night, according to CBS 6.

Following reports of shots fired in the area of Minuteman Circle, deputies responded to the scene to find shell casing, a knife, blood droplets and no victim.

Witnesses reported seeing two males run out of the residence and into the woods.

A short time later, deputies were notified that a male had arrived at a local hospital with two gunshot wounds. An investigation confirmed that the male was the victim in the Minuteman Circle shooting.

In an attempt to locate the suspects, the sheriff’s office evacuated several apartments and used the drone team and K9 unit, with no success.

The suspects have been identified as Hayden Parrick, 20, of Stafford; Isaiah Keyes, 19, of Fredericksburg; and Fa-eez Gomda, 18, of Stafford.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Parrick is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting/stabbing by mob. Keyes and Gomda are wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy, and shooting/stabbing by mob.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.