Boat catches on fire in Newport News’ Warwick River

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A boat caught fire near a boat ramp in Newport News on Sunday.

Officials say that the fire was around 1 p.m. in the Denbigh area of the city and that the boat that caught on fire was 19-feet-long.

Two people were on the boat that was in the water when it caught on fire. The location of the boat was near the Warwick River.

Officials say the two boaters made it off the boat safely without injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time but VMRC is investigating.

The Coast Guard was also notified about the incident.