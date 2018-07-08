One dead after helicopter crashes into Williamsburg townhouse complex

All-Star Game host Nationals secure a trio of selections

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Make it six selections to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game for Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper. Joining him on the National League All-Star roster are pitchers Max Scherzer and Sean Doolittle.

Bryce Harper. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Nats are the hosts of this year’s Midsummer Classic, which will take place on July 17th at Nationals Park. It’s the first time the All-Star Game will be hosted in D.C. since 1969.

Harper will make his fifth All-Star Game start, tying the franchise record for the most ASG starts in franchise history. On the season, the 25-year-old slugger has 21 home runs, despite hitting a current career-low .219.

For Scherzer, the Nationals’ ace, this marks the sixth straight season he has garnered a selection to the roster. The back-to-back, reigning  NL Cy Young winner currently has a 2.33 ERA, with 177 strikeouts. Scherzer is tied for the NL lead in wins with 11.

Doolittle, the Nationals go-to closer, will make his second All-Star appeanance. He is currently fourth in the NL with 22 saves.

Harper will also participate in the Home Run Derby for the second time in his career.