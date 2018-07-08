All-Star Game host Nationals secure a trio of selections

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Make it six selections to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game for Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper. Joining him on the National League All-Star roster are pitchers Max Scherzer and Sean Doolittle.

The Nats are the hosts of this year’s Midsummer Classic, which will take place on July 17th at Nationals Park. It’s the first time the All-Star Game will be hosted in D.C. since 1969.

Harper will make his fifth All-Star Game start, tying the franchise record for the most ASG starts in franchise history. On the season, the 25-year-old slugger has 21 home runs, despite hitting a current career-low .219.

For Scherzer, the Nationals’ ace, this marks the sixth straight season he has garnered a selection to the roster. The back-to-back, reigning NL Cy Young winner currently has a 2.33 ERA, with 177 strikeouts. Scherzer is tied for the NL lead in wins with 11.

Doolittle, the Nationals go-to closer, will make his second All-Star appeanance. He is currently fourth in the NL with 22 saves.

Harper will also participate in the Home Run Derby for the second time in his career.