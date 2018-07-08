91-year-old woman identified as fatality in Williamsburg helicopter crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Virginia State Police say that Jean Lochak Danylko, 91, is the only reported fatality after a helicopter crashed into a townhouse complex in Williamsburg Sunday afternoon, sparking a massive fire.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Virginia State Police reported that search and recovery efforts were ongoing at the scene and that there was one confirmed fatality inside the residential structure.

No other information was given to media about the woman, but her family had been notified about her death.

The FAA says the pilot was the only person onboard the R44 helicopter when it crashed in the 1100 block of Settlement Drive, causing a fire within the condominium.

According to troopers, a 911 call was received around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon for the aircraft crash into the Bristol Commons.

Additionally, federal, state, and police, along with the Williamsburg Fire Department, are working to identify the pilot of the helicopter.

State Police say that pilot and aircraft information is still unknown at this time due to structural safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted that Aviation Safety Inspectors arrived in Williamsburg around 7:30 Sunday evening.

The impact of the crash caused a fire in the townhomes.

The crash happened near the College of William and Mary Dillard Complex, prompting an alert from the university. However, officials stress it did not occur on William and Mary property.

NTSB also was notified and responded to the scene.

Before the helicopter involved was identified by the FAA, the Navy had confirmed to News 3 that all Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana aircraft were accounted for and no Navy aircraft was involved.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this story.

A R44 helicopter with only the pilot on board crashed into a townhouse complex in Williamsburg, VA at about 5 pm ET on July 8. Local authorities will release information about the victims. The FAA is investigating and the @NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident. — The FAA (@FAANews) July 9, 2018

New images from our crew on scene of damage from reported aviation crash into homes in #Willamsburg. We are working to confirm more details including injuries. @WTKR3 @CBS6 https://t.co/rCCbfivdhP pic.twitter.com/tXTNZC1LZg — Todd Corillo (@ToddCorillo) July 8, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TribeAlert: There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex. Avoid the area. WMPD will follow up if campus impacts are eminent. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) July 8, 2018