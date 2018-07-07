VPRJ corrections officer arrested for allegedly delivery of drugs to prisoners

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – A correctional officer with the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail (VPRJ) has been arrested for allegedly delivering drugs and other items to prisoners.

Officials say that 29-year-old Robert D. Tucker, of New Kent, was arrested after an investigation that involved the James City County Police Department and the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Tucker is being charged with delivery of drugs to prisoners (felony) and delivery of articles to prisoner (misdemeanor).

Police say that this is an on-going investigation and did not release further details about the case or how Tucker allegedly committed the crimes that he faces charges for.

Stay with News 3 for updates.