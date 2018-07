VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Artists of all ages flocked to the Virginia Beach Boardwalk at 17th Street today for the Chalk The Walk Artsplosion.

Participants were asked to create 4×4 chalk drawings fitting the event’s theme: “A World of Magic.”

Judging began at 3:30 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 4:45 p.m. The Artsplosion was free both for participants and spectators, and was hosted by Live! On Atlantic.