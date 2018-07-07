× North Carolina to receive millions for Hurricane Matthew recovery

Residents of North Carolina will be receiving more money from the federal government in efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Matthew back in October 2016.

According to the North Carolina of Public Safety, 192 homeowners flooded by Hurricane Matthew will soon get $20.8 million in federal and state funds to buyout, elevate or reconstruct homes damaged by the storm.

“Residents in Wayne County and Windsor have been eagerly awaiting this news,” said state Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “Soon they will get started with these projects to get families into more resilient homes.”

The millions in relief announced adds on to make a total of $71.7 million for 558 properties affected by Matthew.

The money announced will go to property and residents in Town of Fair Bluff, Pender County, Robeson County, Wayne County and the Town of Windsor.

Approximately $115 million total in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) grants will be awarded in North Carolina by early August to help Matthew survivors get into more flood-resistant homes, state emergency officials believe.

The federal program uses a combination of federal and state funds to elevate, reconstruct or buyout qualified homeowners whose home is at risk of repeated damage from flooding.

The North Carolina Emergency Management staff looked at more than 3,000 applications from North Carolina residents that applied for HMGP funding to evaluate who and what needs financial help after the massive flooding that hit the state during Hurricane Matthew. This was ten times the typical number as compared to similar disasters. As a comparison, it took staff 18 months to evaluate 300 applications after Hurricane Irene in 2011.

For more information about the money going to North Carolina, click here.