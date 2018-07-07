Man pulled from rough surf in Kill Devil Hills pronounced dead

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A swimmer has died in Kill Devil Hills after being swept away from shore by a current.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on July 7, a male in his mid-60s was reported missing in the rough surf. Red flags were in place on Kill Devil Hills beaches, which indicated no swimming due to rough surf and strong currents.

Around 12:30 p.m., the swimmer was spotted in the water in the area of Fourth Street and was unable to return to shore. The nearshore current was strong and moved the swimmer quickly to the south. Moments later, lifeguard crews at Second Street entered the water to assist, and the unresponsive swimmer was pulled from the ocean.

CPR was immediately initiated and maintained by lifeguards, with the assistance of Kill Devil Hills Fire Department crews. Dare County Emergency Services transported the swimmer to Outer Banks Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Ocean Rescue Division of the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department reminds everyone to obey posted flags at beaches. Red flags indicate no swimming, while yellow flags indicate that strong currents are present and swimmers should take caution.