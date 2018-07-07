Kill Devil Hills gives beach nourishment update

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – The Town of Kill Devil Hills released an update on beach nourishment efforts Friday in regards to the efforts after the effects of Winter Storm Riley.

The town said that while the weather did cause issues, initial observations showed that project conducted generally held up and no scarping of the dunes was observed.

Officials say the storm produced high water levels for a long period of time. It was recorded to be about 2-feet higher than the predicted high tide for 5 straight high tide cycles.

The storm also coincided with the spring high tide which made the weather effects even more significant, with waves greater than 16-feet being recorded with wave periods greater than 15 seconds, added officials.

Kill Devil Hills created certain beach nourishment structures, such as dunes and fences, over a year ago to help protect vulnerable structures and town infrastructure near the Atlantic Ocean.

Kill Devil Hills says that it will continue to stabilize the beach with more sea oat planting in August and continue dune efforts.