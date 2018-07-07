High winds causing power outages in North Carolina, Virginia

Hundreds are without power Saturday morning as high winds move through the Hampton Roads area.

Several cities in North Carolina are without power due to poles down and trees on electrical lines.

Ahoskie, North Carolina has nearly 900 customers without power and around 100 residents in Woodland are experiencing power outages.

According to the the Dominion Energy Outage Map, there are approximately 480 Dominion Energy customers without power along West Bay Avenue in Norfolk.

Power is expected to be restored between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. for all locations.

