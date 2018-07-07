High winds causing power outages in Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

Hundreds are without power Saturday morning as high winds move through the Hampton Roads and northeastern part of North Carolina area.

Several cities in North Carolina and Virginia were or are without power due to poles down and trees on electrical lines.

1,471 residents in Norfolk’s Tidewater area are without power. Dominion Energy expects to restore power to residents in that area between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Ahoskie, North Carolina, had 900 customers without power and around 100 residents in Woodland, North Carolina, were experiencing power outages.

According to the Dominion Energy Outage Map, approximately 480 Dominion Energy customers were without power along West Bay Avenue in Norfolk.

Power was expected to be restored between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. for all locations.

Stay with WTKR News 3 for updates.