Hampton Roads’ 7 Cities Pro-Am is a hooper’s heaven

NORFOLK, Va. – While the NBA pits its rookies against one another in it’s annual Vegas Summer League, Hampton Roads has put together a summer staple on the hardwood as well.

Over the next month, hoopers from college-bound to former professional players will compete with one another at the 14th annual 7 Cities Pro-Am. Top local talent flocks to Norview High to put on a show.

For the players already in college, not only does it give them the chance to see how they stack up against their peers, but also a chance to come back home.

“It’s all fun,” Radford guard Donald Hicks told News 3. “It feels good to be back at home and staying with family, and I know all the guys, so its fun to be out here playing.”

The tournament runs each weekend through the month of July, with playoffs starting July 22nd.

You can find game times and rosters on 7 Cities Pro-Am’s website.