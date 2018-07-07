× First Warning Forecast: TD #3 Causing Rough Beach Conditions

With Tropical Depression three right off the North Carolina coast most of us will stay dry this evening except for northeastern North Carolina who will see a 20% chance of showers throughout tonight. Temperatures have only made it into the upper 70s for most of us with just a few spots breaking into the 80s. Wind will continue to crank from the northeast at 10-15 gusting to 30 mph at times. Cloud cover will stick around overnight and we could wake up to some patchy fog in the morning.

Sunday is very similar but with more sunshine and less clouds. Highs will only reach the low 80s and the humidity will be low once again. We will be mostly sunny with only a 10% chance of rain. The wind will still be coming from the northeast 15-20 gusting to 30 at times. With the depression still lingering throughout Sunday and into next week there will still be a chance at tidal flooding and rough beach conditions.

Monday starts off our warming trend. We will be warmer than the weekend but still a bit below our normal high of 87. It will still be mostly sunny and dry with the wind still on the breezy side.

Tuesday we warm to a high of 89, 90 for Wednesday. Wednesday is looking like the next best chance at rain but only a 30% chance.

Tropics:

Tropical Depression 3

At 500 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 32.9 North, longitude 75.3 West. The depression is stationary and little motion is expected during the next 2 or 3 days. This motion will keep the cyclone meandering well off the North Carolina coast. Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Sunday.



Tropical Storm Beryl

At 500 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Beryl was located near latitude 12.7 North, longitude 52.7 West. Beryl is moving faster toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A west-northwestward motion with an additional increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will approach the Lesser Antilles through Sunday, cross the island chain Sunday night, and move south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be near 50 mph (85 km/h)

with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Beryl is likely to weaken to a tropical depression after moving across the Lesser Antilles. The system

could degenerate into an open trough by the time it reaches the central Caribbean Sea and Hispaniola Monday night.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1969 F2 Tornado: Prince George Co

