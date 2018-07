× Firefighters in Chesapeake respond to fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters in Chesapeake responded to a house fire Saturday.

The fire is at a home in the 800 block of Wright Avenue, according to officials.

Units from the Chesapeake Fire Department responded shortly after the call came into dispatch around 12:30 p.m.

