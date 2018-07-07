Elizabeth City Police investigate after two men wounded by gunshots

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Friday.

On July 6 at approximately 11:59 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Edge Street in reference to a shots fired call. A second call was received at approximately 12:02 p.m. reporting that a gunshot victim arrived by personal vehicle to Sentara Albemarle Hospital.

Alexander Johnson and Ronrico Cummings were transported to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for medical treatment by an unknown person. Johnson was shot in his right buttock and Cummings suffered an injury to his left eye as well as a possibly broken right arm.

Neither victim is cooperating with law enforcement about how these injuries occurred.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is still conducting a thorough investigation, and urges anyone with information pertaining to this to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.