Downtown Suffolk to hold Second Saturdays

SUFFOLK, Va. – Downtown Suffolk will hold this month’s Second Saturdays event July 14. The free event is family-friendly and will include seven attractions that will host a variety of activities throughout the day.

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Suffolk Farmers’ Market

  • Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion, 524 North Main Street
  • Fresh local produce, meats and poultry, baked goods, artisan gifts and more.

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Pedal to the Metal: Cars & More Show

  • Morgan Memorial Library, 443 West Washington Street
  • Check out various cars, trucks, tractors and bikes.

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Suffolk Art League’s Open Members Show

  • Suffolk Art Gallery, 118 Bosley Avenue
  • Members exhibit original works in their preferred media.

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Bounce Houses & DJ Angie

  • Seaboard Station Railroad Museum, 326 North Main Street
  • Bounce houses, kid-friendly tunes by DJ Angie and the Seaboard Station Railroad Museum.

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Outdoor Music & Fun at the Center

  • Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, 110 West Finney Avenue
  • Live music by the fountain featuring steel drum performer Ju Ju, Chalk the Walk for Kids and lawn games.

2: 00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open House at One Past 7

  • One Past 7, 100 North Main Street
  • Live Music, Artist Demos & Refreshments

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Brews, Tunes & Tacos

  • Brick & Mortar Brewing Co., 212 East Washington Street
  • Enjoy live music by Dan Pellegrino, as well as craft beer, gourmet tacos, burritos and wraps by Get Stuffed Food Truck.

