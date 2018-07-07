Downtown Suffolk to hold Second Saturdays

SUFFOLK, Va. – Downtown Suffolk will hold this month’s Second Saturdays event July 14. The free event is family-friendly and will include seven attractions that will host a variety of activities throughout the day.

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Suffolk Farmers’ Market

Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion, 524 North Main Street

Fresh local produce, meats and poultry, baked goods, artisan gifts and more.

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Pedal to the Metal: Cars & More Show

Morgan Memorial Library, 443 West Washington Street

Check out various cars, trucks, tractors and bikes.

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Suffolk Art League’s Open Members Show

Suffolk Art Gallery, 118 Bosley Avenue

Members exhibit original works in their preferred media.

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Bounce Houses & DJ Angie

Seaboard Station Railroad Museum, 326 North Main Street

Bounce houses, kid-friendly tunes by DJ Angie and the Seaboard Station Railroad Museum.

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Outdoor Music & Fun at the Center

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, 110 West Finney Avenue

Live music by the fountain featuring steel drum performer Ju Ju, Chalk the Walk for Kids and lawn games.

2: 00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open House at One Past 7

One Past 7, 100 North Main Street

Live Music, Artist Demos & Refreshments

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Brews, Tunes & Tacos

Brick & Mortar Brewing Co., 212 East Washington Street

Enjoy live music by Dan Pellegrino, as well as craft beer, gourmet tacos, burritos and wraps by Get Stuffed Food Truck.

For more information on these events, click here.