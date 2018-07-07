Downtown Suffolk to hold Second Saturdays

SUFFOLK, Va. – Downtown Suffolk will hold this month’s Second Saturdays event July 14. The free event is family-friendly and will include seven attractions that will host a variety of activities throughout the day.
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Suffolk Farmers’ Market
- Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion, 524 North Main Street
- Fresh local produce, meats and poultry, baked goods, artisan gifts and more.
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Pedal to the Metal: Cars & More Show
- Morgan Memorial Library, 443 West Washington Street
- Check out various cars, trucks, tractors and bikes.
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Suffolk Art League’s Open Members Show
- Suffolk Art Gallery, 118 Bosley Avenue
- Members exhibit original works in their preferred media.
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Bounce Houses & DJ Angie
- Seaboard Station Railroad Museum, 326 North Main Street
- Bounce houses, kid-friendly tunes by DJ Angie and the Seaboard Station Railroad Museum.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Outdoor Music & Fun at the Center
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, 110 West Finney Avenue
- Live music by the fountain featuring steel drum performer Ju Ju, Chalk the Walk for Kids and lawn games.
2: 00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open House at One Past 7
- One Past 7, 100 North Main Street
- Live Music, Artist Demos & Refreshments
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Brews, Tunes & Tacos
- Brick & Mortar Brewing Co., 212 East Washington Street
- Enjoy live music by Dan Pellegrino, as well as craft beer, gourmet tacos, burritos and wraps by Get Stuffed Food Truck.
For more information on these events, click here.