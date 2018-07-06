WATCH: Post-Mark-ed for special delivery, Mark Reynolds hits game winning homer

WASHINGTON – Virginia Beach native Mark Reynolds only had one at bat for the Washington Nationals Friday. It was the last at bat of the game.

Leading-off the bottom of the ninth inning of a 2-2 game, Reynolds, the First Colonial High School alumnus and former UVA standout, took a 3-1 pitch and hammered it 396 feet for his eighth home run of the season and the second walk-off homer of his career.

The solo blast gave the Nationals a 3-2 victory vs. the Miami Marlins, the team’s second straight victory after losing 17 of 22 games.

Reynolds only other walk-off home run came June 26, 2016 as a member of the Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona.