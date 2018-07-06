Virginia Zoo orangutan gives birth to baby girl

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Zoo’s orangutan Dara gave birth June 22, and now that her care team has given her the time and space she needed to recover and bond with her baby, the zoo is introducing her baby girl: Sofie.

“Sofie” is an acronym coined by Dara’s keepers. It stands for Saving Orangutans from Extinction.

Now that Dara has gained the stamina to roam with baby Sofie in tow, they will be on exhibit daily until 11 a.m. Dara and Sofie still need plenty of time to rest and bond, so according to zoo officials, they will be coming and going at their own pace.

If you miss Dara and Sofie at the zoo, it will be posting updates, pictures and videos of the pair on social media.