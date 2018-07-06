× Sister of missing Virginia Beach woman: “We are not giving up”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The sister of Bellamy Gamboa says family members are holding out hope that the 39-year old will be found.

“We are not giving up and we are looking for her,” Charisse Gamboa tells News 3.

Bellamy has been missing since Sunday. On Thursday night, state police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert, also known as an Ashanti Alert. Investigators believe she was abducted and is in danger.

“We are holding up,” Charisse said. “We learned that this is an abduction case, so we’re just hoping we find my sister.”

Police and EMS searched Lake Edward on Friday. The lake is near where Bellamy’s car was discovered on Tuesday. In addition, investigators searched her home on Thursday night. That’s where she was last seen.

Bellamy is a mother of four, including two infants. Family members say the children are safe and they’re doing everything they can to keep them calm.

“Holding out hope is the best that we can do. Be patient and support the kids,” Charisse said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.