Pop-up libraries open downtown during Slover Library window repairs

NORFOLK, Va. – The Slover Library and Cuisine at Slover will be closed July 9th and 10th for window replacements, with the entire 200 block of East Plume Street closing to accommodate the crane needed to replace them.

But a closed library doesn’t mean patrons can’t check books out.

The library will feature “pop-up libraries” at multiple downtown locations during the closure, offering a full-service experience in a pint-sized space.

Patrons can return items, check out books, apply for library cards, sign up for the library’s summer reading program and ask on-site librarians any questions they might have. Additionally, anyone who signs up for a library card at one of these pop-up libraries will be entered into a random drawing for a prize package.

Pop-up library locations & hours for Monday, July 9:

Live360 at MacArthur Center – 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

City Hall – 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

World Trade Center Lobby – 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Selden Market – Noon – 5:00 p.m.

Pop-up library locations & hours for Tuesday, July 10:

Live360 at MacArthur Center – 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Nauticus – 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Chrysler Museum – 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Selden Market – Noon – 5:00 p.m.

For additional information about Slover’s pop-up libraries, click here.