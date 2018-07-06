× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A windy, cooler weekend

Good news and bad news as we head into the weekend. The good news: it will be mainly dry and mild with below-normal temperatures both Saturday and Sunday.

The bad news: it will be quite breezy, with northeast winds of 15-25+ mph. That will bring us rough surf, the threat of rip currents and some tidal flooding at times of high tide.

A cold front will cross the region Friday evening, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could produce some heavy downpours and possible localized flooding.

A little rain may stick around for early on Saturday morning, but the trend will be for clearing skies throughout the day.

However, an area of low pressure off the Carolina coast will intensify, bringing us gusty winds and driving in cooler weather from the Northeast.

Expect high temperatures this weekend only in the upper 70s and the lower 80s.

But the hot weather will return next week. The winds will die down and we will see high temperatures back in the 90s by Tuesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1969 F2 Tornado: Prince George Co

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

