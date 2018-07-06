Norfolk Police investigate shooting after woman walks into hospital with gunshot wound

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot early Thursday.

Around midnight police responded to the 7400 block of Fenner Street for a gunshot disturbance. While police were responding, they were notified of a 28-year-old woman who arrived at DePaul Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed the woman was shot while outside on Fenner Street by an unknown man, police said.

There is no specific suspect information or motive at this time.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.