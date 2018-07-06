Norfolk Botanical Garden hosts 5th annual Butterfly Festival

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Botanical Garden and the Butterfly Society of Virginia are partnering to host the fifth annual Butterfly Festival Saturday, July 14.

The festival, held in the garden’s Bristow Butterfly Garden, will include demonstrations, gardening workshops and activities for butterfly enthusiasts of all ages.

There will also be food vendors, children’s activities, face painting, a beanbag toss, several craft stations and special butterfly activities in the children’s garden. Visitors cam take a tram ride out to the festival and Butterfly House – which is celebrating its 10th season – for an up-close experience with butterflies and caterpillars.

Additionally, the garden is continuing its message to save the Monarch butterfly with Mission Monarch: Project Milkweed, which focuses on the life and issues of the monarch butterfly population. The Butterfly Society of Virginia will sell butterfly-attracting plants, including milkweed – the only food source for monarch caterpillars – during the festival.

The festival will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and is free with garden admission.