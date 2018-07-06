Child, teen injured in Newport News double shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after two juveniles were injured in a double shooting in the city Friday night.

The first call came in at 8:36 p.m. Police arrived at a home in the 3600 block of Roanoke Avenue to find a 10-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Authorities say he was inside the home when he was shot and was only grazed by the bullet. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots coming from the streets.

Around 8:54 p.m., police found another gunshot victim, a 16-year-old boy, in the 600 block of Ridley Circle. He suffered from a gunshot wound to his left finger.

Both victims’ injuries are said to be non-life threatening. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe both incidents are related. The department is continuing to investigate the shootings.

This is a developing story.

Anyone who has information about these shootings is asked to call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.