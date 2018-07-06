Newport News Police investigate patient death at Newport News Behavioral Health Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a patient at the Newport News Behavioral Health Center.

On June 29, a 17-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital from the Newport News Behavioral Health Center, located in the 17500 block of Warwick Boulevard, in reference to an illness. She died the same day at approximately 8:33 PM.

Newport News Police are still determining whether neglect or other circumstances contributed to her death. The investigative detective is awaiting the autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

A statement from the Newport News Behavioral Health Center read in part: “Last week, a patient recently admitted to our residential treatment center became ill and was transferred to a nearby medical hospital where she subsequently passed away. We are cooperating fully in the investigation and will continue to do so. … However, in accordance with privacy laws and medical confidentiality concerns, Newport News cannot provide further comment at this time.”