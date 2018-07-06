New tropical depression forms off North Carolina coast

A new tropical depression has formed off the North Carolina coast Friday. It is the third depression of the 2018 hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 5 p.m. it is located about 230 miles south-southeast off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. It is moving toward the north-northwest near 5 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. The depression should slow down and meander of well offshore of the coast of North Carolina through Monday.

It is forecast to become a tropical storm on Saturday, with gradual strengthening expected through Monday. A reconnaissance plane is scheduled to investigate the cyclone on Saturday.

As of 5 p.m. Friday:

Location: 32.2°N 73.8°W

Moving: NNW at 5 mph

Min pressure: 1016 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

