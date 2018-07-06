Live Music Spotlight with The Tiki Bar Band on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- We kick off Friday right with The Tiki Bar Band (@thetikibarband) performing the classic song "Dance the Night Away" from the Mavericks.

You can catch this local favorite live July 12 at the 2018 Summer Concert Series at Towne Place at Greenbrier. Held in the grassy area near the center’s gazebo, relax in the evening air while you enjoy listening to some of the area’s best music.

Presented by Towne Place at Greenbrier

towneplacegreenbrier.com

The Tiki Bar Band helps us end the week with more fun on Coast Live...

