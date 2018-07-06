Jalon Brown pilots a long journey to Lionsbridge FC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Jalen Brown can't leave soccer alone. It's taken him across the world and back to his hometown.

His pitch fever started at a young age, and propelled him into a successful career at Grafton & Christopher Newport.

"I just love this game", said Brown.

He loved it so much in 2017 that he left his office job in Washington, D.C. to trek across the globe to Australia for a professional club in the National Premier League.

He set a time table of a "year tops" in Australia, and earned a Player of the Year honor.

After a successful season, Brown secured a tryout with one of Australia's A-League teams. Unfortunately, a torn hamstring sent him into stoppage time.

"When that happened, I said maybe it's time to come home and be done," Brown told News 3.

Fortunately for Brown, when he was coming home, Lionsbridge FC, a team in the Premier Development League (PDL) was being born in Newport News.

"I met the ownership, the coaching staff, tried out, and I really like it" Brown said.

His next move is to become a pilot in the United States Airforce, and hopefully an astronaut.

"That's a long-term goal for sure."

Getting goals has never been a problem for Brown.